Suppose three bolts are tightened using wrenches of equal length, but different forces are applied at different angles: Bolt A with a force of 20 N at 90 ° , Bolt B with a force of 25 N at 60 ° , and Bolt C with a force of 30 N at 30 ° . If the length of each wrench is 0.2 m, in which order, from greatest to least, are the torques exerted on the bolts?