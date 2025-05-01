Multiple Choice
In introductory kinematics, which quantity is defined as the rate at which velocity changes with time?
Master Intro to Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
The brakes of your car can provide an acceleration of 4.6m/s2. You're speeding at 37.5 m/s and suddenly see a police car, so you slam the brakes. How long will it take for your car to slow down to the speed limit of 25 m/s?
Starting from rest, a car accelerated to 20m/s in 4s. What was the magnitude of the car's constant acceleration?