2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
Problem
Starting from rest, a car accelerated to
20
m
/
s
in
4
s
. What was the magnitude of the car's constant acceleration?
A
4
m
/
s
2
B
20
m
/
s
2
C
20
m
/
s
2
D
80
m
/
s
2
E
5
m
/
s
2
