Multiple Choice
When using an electrical device, is it safe or unsafe to use a three-prong plug with the ground post missing?
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When using an electrical device, is it safe or unsafe to use a three-prong plug with the ground post missing?
When inserting a plug into a wall receptacle, is it safe or unsafe to have your hand on the plug prongs while making contact with the outlet?
Which of the following best describes how electricity is generated using photovoltaic cells?
In the context of electric charge and circuits, which component provides (resistance) in an electric circuit?