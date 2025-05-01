Which of the following configurations will cause a light bulb to light up when connected to a battery and wires? ( A ) The bulb is connected in series with the battery, forming a closed loop. ( B ) The bulb is connected to only one terminal of the battery. ( C ) The bulb is connected in parallel with the battery, forming a closed loop. ( D ) The bulb is connected to both terminals of the battery, but the circuit is open (one wire is disconnected).