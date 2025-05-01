Since the plane of the loop is parallel to the magnetic field, the angle between the magnetic field \(\mathbf{B}\) and the length vectors of the sides of the loop is either 0° or 180° for the sides parallel to \(\mathbf{B}\), and 90° for the sides perpendicular to \(\mathbf{B}\). Calculate the force on each side using \(F = I L B \sin\theta\), where \(\theta\) is the angle between \(\mathbf{L}\) and \(\mathbf{B}\).