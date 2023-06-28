Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics33. Geometric OpticsThin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
1:37 minutes
Problem 34c
Textbook Question

BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. (a) Is she nearsighted or farsighted?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master Thin Lens Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
05:09
Anderson Video - Lenses
Professor Anderson
101
05:17
Anderson Video - Thin Lens and Image Formation
Professor Anderson
136
04:07
Anderson Video - Thin Lens Image Formation
Professor Anderson
128
07:58
Thin Lens Equation
Patrick Ford
565
1
6
03:40
Anderson Video - Power of a Lens
Professor Anderson
108
03:17
Anderson Video - Diverging Lens
Professor Anderson
95
05:13
Anderson Video - Thins Lens Equation
Professor Anderson
142
08:25
Anderson Video - Contact Lens Example
Professor Anderson
73
02:39
Physics - Optics: Lensmaker's Equation (5 of 5) Vision Correction Lens (Glasses)
Michel van Biezen
166
02:13
Physics - Optics: Lensmaker's Equation (4 of 5)
Michel van Biezen
89
04:03
Physics - Optics: Lensmaker's Equation (1 of 5)
Michel van Biezen
75
11:48
Thin Lens Equation, Optics, Converging Lens & Diverging Lens - Physics
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
319
12:56
Thin lens equation and problem solving | Geometric optics | Physics | Khan Academy
khanacademymedicine
152
05:38
Lens Maker Equation
Patrick Ford
773
1
7
03:25
What Types of Images Can be Formed by Lenses?
Patrick Ford
291
1
04:34
Image Formation by a Biconcave Lens
Patrick Ford
301
1
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.