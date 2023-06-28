Skip to main content
Physics
33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
Problem 34c
Textbook Question
BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. (a) Is she nearsighted or farsighted?
Verified Solution
1m
4
