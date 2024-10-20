Recall that according to Newton's Law of Gravity, the gravitational force between two masses is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>F</mi> = <mfrac><mrow><mi>G</mi><mi>m</mi><mi>M</mi></mrow><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>G</mi></math> is the gravitational constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>M</mi></math> are the masses, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>r</mi></math> is the distance between the centers of the two masses.

