Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law describes the relationship between pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. This law is fundamental in understanding gas behavior under various conditions, particularly during processes like expansion or compression. Recommended video: Guided course 07:21 07:21 Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the context of an ideal gas expanding isothermally, this law can be expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system. For isothermal processes, the internal energy change is zero for an ideal gas, as it depends only on temperature. Recommended video: Guided course 08:04 08:04 The First Law of Thermodynamics