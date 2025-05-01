Multiple Choice
A proton of mass 1.6726 × 10^-27 kg and a deuteron of mass 3.34364 × 10^-27 kg have the same amount of kinetic energy. What is the speed of the proton (v_p) in terms of the speed of the deuteron (v_d)?
338
views
Consider an electron undergoing cyclotron motion in a magnetic field. According to Bohr, the electron’s angular momentum must be quantized in units of ℏ. Find an expression for the allowed energy levels En in terms of ℏ and the cyclotron frequency fcyc.
When comparing the momentum of two moving objects, which of the following statements is correct?