20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 19.10
(II) Samples of copper, aluminum, and water experience the same temperature rise when they absorb the same amount of heat. What is the ratio of their masses? [Hint: See Table 19–1.]
