Recall Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, which states that the gravitational force \(F\) between two masses is given by the formula: \[F = \frac{G m M}{r^2}\] where \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m\) is the mass of the person, \(M\) is the mass of the Earth, and \(r\) is the distance between the centers of the two masses.