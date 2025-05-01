Analyze how each variable affects the gravitational force: - The force \(F\) is directly proportional to the product of the two masses \(m_1\) and \(m_2\). This means if either mass increases, the force increases. - The force \(F\) is inversely proportional to the square of the distance \(r\) between the masses. This means if the distance increases, the force decreases, and if the distance decreases, the force increases.