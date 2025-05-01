(III) (a) Calculate the impulse experienced when a 68-kg person lands on firm ground after jumping from a height of 2.8 m.





(b) Estimate the average force exerted on the person’s feet by the ground if the landing





(c) with bent legs. With stiff legs, assume the body moves 1.0 cm during impact, and when the legs are bent, about 50 cm. [Hint: The average net force on him, which is related to impulse, is the vector sum of gravity and the force exerted by the ground. See Fig. 9–42.] We will see in Chapter 12 that the force in (b) exceeds the ultimate strength of bone (Table 12–2).