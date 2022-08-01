Field Lines of Electric Quadrupole

Hey, guys, let's do another example of drawing electric field lines. Okay, draw the electric field lines for the four charges shown below. This arrangement is known as an electric quadruple. Okay, so just like we had an electric die poll, which was two charges die too. We have an electric Quadra poll Quadra being four charges arranged like show. Okay, The important thing to remember here is that the electric feel decreases pretty rapidly with distance. Okay, The electric field is what we call directly proportional toe one over R squared. That means that when our doubles, that too, is actually squared. So he becomes 1/4. When our triples, he becomes 1/9. So it's not just that it drops off linearly. It drops off very, very rapidly like this. This is the electric field versus our basically what I'm getting at is that on Lee nearby charges affect the electric field lines. So we can do is we can actually look at this as a collection of multiple die polls and our electric field lines. They're gonna look like that. Okay, so let's start these dia pole lines. They're going to go from the negative sorry. From the positive to the negative. It's the other direction. Okay. These dipole lines are going to go from the positive to the negative thes dipole lines. We're gonna go from the positive to the negative and these die pole lines, you're gonna go from the positive to the negative with very, very little influence. Now, the closer we get to the center, the more it looks like a diaper. Sorry, the less it looks like a dipole. The more we get away from the center, the more it looks like a dye poll. So the further away this actually looks even mawr like a dye poll. The further away this looks even more like a dye poll. This one looks even more like a dye poll. Yeah. Okay, now what happens as we get near the center? Well, at the very center, we have an electric field down due to the top positive charge. We have an electric field up due to the bottom positive charge. We have an electric field to the left due to the right negative charge. Sorry. Due to the left negative charge. And we haven't actually feel due to the right to the right due to the right negative charge. Okay? Because all these charges of the same And because we're looking at the direct center, so they're all the same distance from the center. We know that all of these electric fields canceled. So the electric field is just gonna be zero at the center of the die poll. That's alright. The quadruple. Okay, so this is what it looks like. It looks like a collection of die polls with a zero electric field at the center.

Hide transcripts