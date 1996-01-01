24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
A -4.00-nC point charge is at the origin, and a second -5.00-nC point charge is on the x-axis at x = 0.800 m. (a) Find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the x-axis: (i) x = 0.200 m; (ii) x = 1.20 m; (iii) x = -0.200 m. (b) Find the net electric force that the two charges would exert on an electron placed at each point in part (a).
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
CP A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20 * 10^-6 s. (b) Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
Textbook Question
CP A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, 1.60 cm distant from the first, in a time interval of 3.20 * 10^-6 s. (a) Find the magnitude of the electric field.
Textbook Question
Electric Field of the Earth. The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to 150 N/C and directed in toward the center of the earth. (a) What magnitude and sign of charge would a 60-kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth's electric field?
Textbook Question
Electric Field of the Earth. The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to 150 N/C and directed in toward the center of the earth. (b) What would be the force of repulsion between two people each with the charge calculated in part (a) and separated by a distance of 100 m? Is use of the earth's electric field a feasible means of flight? Why or why not?
