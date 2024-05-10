33. Geometric Optics
(II) (a) Where should an object be placed in front of a concave mirror so that it produces an image at the same location as the object? (b) Is the image real or virtual? (c) Is the image inverted or upright? (d) What is the lateral magnification of the image?
