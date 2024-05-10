33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
8:29 minutes
Problem 32.17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 4.2-cm-tall object is placed 26 cm in front of a spherical mirror. It is desired to produce a virtual image that is upright and 3.2 cm tall.
(a) What type of mirror should be used?
(b) Where is the image located?
(c) What is the focal length of the mirror?
(d) What is the radius of curvature of the mirror?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos