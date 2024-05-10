18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
Problem 15.6
(II) A cord of mass 0.65 kg is stretched between two supports 7.2 m apart. If the tension in the cord is 120 N, how long will it take a pulse to travel from one support to the other?
