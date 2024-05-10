18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
Problem 15.88a
A uniform cable 2.0-m long hangs vertically under its own weight.
(a) Determine the speed of waves on the cable as a function the distance y (positive down from the top of the cable, where y = 0 ).
