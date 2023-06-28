Skip to main content
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseAdding Mass to a Moving System
Problem 11a
Three identical train cars, coupled together, are rolling east at speed v0. A fourth car traveling east at 2v0 catches up with the three and couples to make a four-car train. A moment later, the train cars hit a fifth car that was at rest on the tracks, and it couples to make a five-car train. What is the speed of the five-car train?

