11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
4:06 minutes
Problem 9.2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) A 7150-kg railroad car travels alone on a level frictionless track with a constant speed of 15.0 m/s. A 3650-kg load, initially at rest, is dropped onto the car. What will be the car’s new speed?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos