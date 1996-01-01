2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
Problem 2 23 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A sports car moving at constant velocity travels 120 m in 5.0 s. If it then brakes and comes to a stop in 3.7 s, what is the magnitude of its acceleration (assumed constant) in m/s², and in g's (g = 9.80 m/s²) ?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos