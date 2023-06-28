Skip to main content
Physics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
A particle's velocity is given by the function 𝓋ₓ = (2.0 m/s) sin (πt), where t is in s. b. What is the particle's acceleration at that time?
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
