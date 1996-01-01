17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 13x
Suppose that on earth you can jump straight up a distance of 45 cm. Asteroids are made of material with mass density 2800 kg/m³ . What is the maximum diameter of a spherical asteroid from which you could escape by jumping?
