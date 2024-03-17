8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Forces in 2D
12:24 minutes
Problem 6.10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Four masses are arranged as shown in Fig. 6–28. Determine the x and y components of the gravitational force on the mass at the origin (m). Write the force in vector notation (î, ĵ) . <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos