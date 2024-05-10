30. Induction and Inductance
(II) A long horizontal wire carries 24.0 A of dc current due north. What is the net magnetic field 20.0 cm due west of the wire if the Earth’s field there points downward, 38° below the horizontal, and has magnitude 5.0 x 10⁻⁵ T?
