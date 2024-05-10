30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
Problem 30b
INT A 10-cm-long wire is pulled along a U-shaped conducting rail in a perpendicular magnetic field. The total resistance of the wire and rail is 0.20 Ω. Pulling the wire at a steady speed of 4.0 m/s causes 4.0 W of power to be dissipated in the circuit. a. How big is the pulling force?
