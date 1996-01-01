Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics31. Alternating CurrentImpedance in AC Circuits
1:45 minutes
Problem 31c
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. Suppose you take the resistor and inductor and make a series circuit with a voltage source that has voltage amplitude 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 250 rad/s. (a) What is the impedance of the circuit?

