Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics31. Alternating CurrentImpedance in AC Circuits
Multiple Choice

An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 120 V and an angular frequency of 377 s-1 . If this source is connected in parallel to a 15 Ω resistor and in parallel to a 0.20 mF capacitor, answer the following questions: 

a) What is the maximum current produced by the source? 

b) What is the maximum current through the resistor? 

c) What is the maximum current through the capacitor?

8:40m

Watch next

Master Impedance in AC Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:01
Anderson Video - LRC Circuits and Impedance
Professor Anderson
59
06:58
Anderson Video - Ohm's Law and Impedance
Professor Anderson
114
05:05
Finding Total Impedance
MrClean1796
150
08:40
Impedance in AC Circuits
Patrick Ford
274
1
12:49
AC Theory: How to Calculate Impedance and Construct an Impedance Triangle
Joe Robinson Training
220
10:09
Electronic Basics #37: What is Impedance? (AC Resistance?)
GreatScott!
185
10:32
Impedance
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
186
08:47
AC current impedance - Alternating Voltage for inductors, capacitors
Physics Videos by Eugene Khutoryansky
125
06:52
Resistors in AC Circuits (Impedance)
ElectronX Lab
77
03:52
Introduction to Phasors, Impedance, and AC Circuits
Charles Clayton
191
02:45
Impedance of a Parallel LR AC Circuit
Patrick Ford
237
1
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.