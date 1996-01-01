Multiple Choice

An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 120 V and an angular frequency of 377 s-1 . If this source is connected in parallel to a 15 Ω resistor and in parallel to a 0.20 mF capacitor, answer the following questions:

a) What is the maximum current produced by the source?

b) What is the maximum current through the resistor?

c) What is the maximum current through the capacitor?