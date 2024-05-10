FIGURE P29.64 shows a mass spectrometer, an analytical instrument used to identify the various molecules in a sample by measuring their charge-to-mass ratio q/m. The sample is ionized, the positive ions are accelerated (starting from rest) through a potential difference ∆V, and they then enter a region of uniform magnetic field. The field bends the ions into circular trajectories, but after just half a circle they either strike the wall or pass through a small opening to a detector. As the accelerating voltage is slowly increased, different ions reach the detector and are measured. Consider a mass spectrometer with a 200.00 mT magnetic field and an 8.0000 cm spacing between the entrance and exit holes. To five significant figures, what accelerating potential differences ∆V are required to detect the ions (a) O₂⁺ (b) N₂⁺ and (c) CO⁺? See Exercise 29 for atomic masses; the mass of the missing electron is less than 0.001 u and is not relevant at this level of precision. Although N₂⁺ and CO⁺ both have a nominal molecular mass of 28, they are easily distinguished by virtue of their slightly different accelerating voltages. Use the following constants: 1 u = 1.6605 x 10⁻²⁷ kg, e = 1.6022 x 10⁻¹⁹ C. <IMAGE>