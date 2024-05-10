28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Mass Spectrometer
Problem 27.60
(II) Protons would move in a circle of radius 5.10 cm perpendicular to a 0.585-T magnetic field. What value of electric field could make their paths straight? In what direction must the electric field point?
