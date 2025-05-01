Multiple Choice
When two displacement vectors of equal magnitude point in exactly opposite directions, what is the resulting displacement when they are added together?
11
views
Master Introduction to Vectors and Scalars with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
When two displacement vectors of equal magnitude point in exactly opposite directions, what is the resulting displacement when they are added together?
If a vector has components along the -axis and along the -axis, what is the magnitude of vector ?
Which of the following vectors represents the resultant of adding vectors and ?