A car moves along a straight road and its velocity-time graph consists of three sections: In section 1, the velocity is constant at 10 m / s for 5 seconds; in section 2, the velocity increases linearly from 10 m / s to 20 m / s over 5 seconds; in section 3, the velocity is constant at 20 m / s for 5 seconds. What is the ratio of the speed in section 3 to the speed in section 1?