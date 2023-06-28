Skip to main content
Physics12. Rotational KinematicsRotational Velocity & Acceleration
5:22 minutes
Problem 4g
A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½s. b. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?

clock
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11:21m

