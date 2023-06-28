A computer hard disk 8.0 cm in diameter is initially at rest. A small dot is painted on the edge of the disk. The disk accelerates at 600 rad/s² for ½s, then coasts at a steady angular velocity for another ½s.
b. Through how many revolutions has the disk turned?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rotational Velocity & Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford