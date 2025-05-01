An object moves along a straight line and its velocity vs. time graph consists of three segments: Segment A (velocity increases from 0 to 5 m / s from t = 0 to t = 2 s ), Segment B (velocity remains constant at 5 m / s from t = 2 s to t = 4 s ), and Segment C (velocity decreases from 5 m / s to 0 from t = 4 s to t = 6 s ). During which segment(s) is the object speeding up?