Step 2: Analyze each situation to determine the acceleration involved: - A ball dropped from rest falls freely under gravity, so it experiences acceleration equal to \(g\), the acceleration due to gravity (approximately \$9.8\, m/s^2\(). - A ball rolling down a gentle incline experiences acceleration less than \)g\( because only a component of gravity acts along the incline, calculated as \)a = g \sin(\theta)\(, where \)\theta$ is the incline angle. - A ball at rest on a flat table has zero acceleration since it is not moving or changing velocity. - A ball thrown horizontally moving at constant speed on a frictionless surface has zero acceleration because its velocity does not change.