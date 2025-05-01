Which statement best describes the difference between and ?
A
is stored energy due to an object's position or configuration, while is the energy of motion.
B
Both and are always equal for any moving object.
C
only exists when an object is moving, while only exists when an object is at rest.
D
is the energy of motion, while is stored energy due to an object's position.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position or configuration. For example, an object held at a height has gravitational potential energy because of its elevated position relative to a reference point.
Recognize that kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses because of its motion. Any object moving with a velocity has kinetic energy proportional to its mass and the square of its speed.
Recall the formulas: potential energy (gravitational) is given by \(PE = m \times g \times h\), where \(m\) is mass, \(g\) is acceleration due to gravity, and \(h\) is height; kinetic energy is given by \(KE = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\), where \(v\) is velocity.
Note that potential energy and kinetic energy describe different physical states: potential energy is about stored energy due to position, while kinetic energy is about energy due to motion. They are not always equal and can vary independently.
Therefore, the best description is that potential energy is stored energy due to an object's position or configuration, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion.
