9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy Practice Problems
9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton of mass 1.6726 × 10-27 kg and a deuteron of mass 3.34364 × 10-27 kg have the same amount of kinetic energy. Find the speed of the proton (vp) in terms of the speed of the deuteron (vd).
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 350 kg motorcycle travels at a speed of 12 m/s. Find the speed that a 60 kg downhill skier should reach in order to produce the same amount of kinetic energy as the motorbike.