Physics
Master Power with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Which of the following best describes what one W is equal to?
Which of the following symbols represents power?
Power is measured in which unit?
Which of the following is a likely result of using a more powerful motor to run an elevator?
If you do 90 joules of work in 30 seconds, how much power have you generated?
Which of the following is the SI unit of power?
Which of the following is the correct SI unit for power?
The true power is dissipated by the R of any circuit. What does R represent in this context?