Power Practice Problems
A road worker moves a 32 kg road marking machine by pushing it with a force of magnitude F, making an angle of 25 ° below the horizontal. The marking machine rolls at a constant speed of 0.5 m/s on a horizontal asphalt road surface. The coefficient of rolling friction between the marking machine and the asphalt is 0.18. Find the power delivered by the worker.
A 2.0-kg weight plate is moving on a rough, horizontal surface where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.100. It is moving at 5.00 m/s until friction causes it to stop. Calculate the average power generated by friction on the plate as it comes to a stop.
Based on the equation T - (130 kg)(9.8 m/s2) = (130 kg)(1.25 m/s2) and P = T(3.0 m/s), draw the figure that represents these mathematical relationships.
For T - (250 kg)(9.8 m/s2) = (250 kg)(2.15 m/s2) and P = T(4.0 m/s), determine the values of P and T
Drag force from the air is the dominant resistive force acting on a motorcycle moving at constant speed on a flat surface (other forms of friction can be ignored). The work done by the engine is dissipated as work is done against drag force. We'll treat the motorcycle with the rider as having a cross-sectional area of 0.65 m2 and a drag coefficient of 0.75. We'll also take the density of air to be 1.2 kg/m3. The motorcycle's engine generates power by burning gasoline. Taking the energy value of gasoline as 45 MJ/kg and the engine/transmission to be 28% efficient at converting chemical energy in gasoline to mechanical energy, find the engine's rate of consuming gasoline (in watts) when driving at a constant speed of 40 km/h.