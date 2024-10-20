Identify the key characteristic of gravitational potential energy: It depends on the object's mass, the height above the ground, and the gravitational acceleration. The formula is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi> = <mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi></math> is the potential energy, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is the mass, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>g</mi></math> is the gravitational acceleration, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is the height.

View full solution