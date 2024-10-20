The formula for gravitational potential energy is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi> = <mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is the mass of the object, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>g</mi></math> is the acceleration due to gravity, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is the height above the reference point.