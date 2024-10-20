Understand the concept of potential energy: Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position relative to some zero position. For a roller coaster at the top of a hill, this is gravitational potential energy, which is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><msub><mi>p</mi><mi>g</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is mass, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>g</mi></math> is acceleration due to gravity, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is height.