Physics
Physics
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Problem 26b
Textbook Question
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance.
(a) Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?
Verified Solution
