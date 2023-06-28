Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics27. Resistors & DC CircuitsKirchhoff's Loop Rule
1:53 minutes
Problem 26b
Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance.

(a) Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
11:16m

Watch next

Master Intro to Kirchhoff's Loop Rule with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:46
Anderson Video - Kirchoff's Loop Rule
Professor Anderson
175
03:50
Kirchhoff's Rules (Laws) - Introduction
Jesse Mason
211
10:51
Kirchoff's Loop Rule for Electric Circuits
lasseviren1
135
11:16
Intro to Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Patrick Ford
1200
15
4
09:49
Direction of Current in Loop Equations
Patrick Ford
908
10
5
12:36
Solving Circuits with Multiple Sources
Patrick Ford
737
7
16
04:01
Combining Voltage Sources in Series
Patrick Ford
977
5
3
07:05
Find Two Voltages (3 sources)
Patrick Ford
487
7
2
07:02
How to Check Your Work (Kirchhoff's Rules)
Patrick Ford
503
2
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.