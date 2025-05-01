Recall that the gravitational force provides the necessary centripetal force for Earth's circular orbit around the Sun. According to Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation, the force is given by \(F = \frac{G M_{\text{sun}} M_{\text{earth}}}{r^2}\), where \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(M_{\text{sun}}\) is the mass of the Sun, \(M_{\text{earth}}\) is the mass of the Earth, and \(r\) is the orbital radius.