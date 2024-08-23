Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat Transfer Heat transfer is the process of thermal energy moving from one object or system to another due to a temperature difference. In the context of a heat engine, understanding how heat is added or removed during different processes, such as constant volume, is crucial for calculating efficiency and work output. Recommended video: Guided course 05:14 05:14 Overview of Heat Transfer

First Law of Thermodynamics The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. This principle is essential for analyzing heat engines, as it relates the heat added to the system, the work done by the system, and the change in internal energy during the cycle. Recommended video: Guided course 08:04 08:04 The First Law of Thermodynamics