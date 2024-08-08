Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law describes the relationship between pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. This law is fundamental in understanding gas behavior during processes like expansion and compression. Recommended video: Guided course 07:21 07:21 Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Isothermal Process An isothermal process occurs at a constant temperature, meaning that any heat added to the system is used to do work rather than change the internal energy. For an ideal gas, the internal energy depends only on temperature, so during isothermal expansion, the heat absorbed equals the work done by the gas. This principle is crucial for calculating heat transfer in such processes. Recommended video: Guided course 06:13 06:13 Entropy & Ideal Gas Processes