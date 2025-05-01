(II) At what rate must a cylindrical spaceship rotate (Fig. 6–32) if occupants are to experience simulated gravity of 0.70 g? Assume the spaceship’s diameter is 28 m, and give your answer as the time needed for one revolution.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
In the context of circular motion, in which direction does the (centripetal force) act on an object moving in a circle?
Which expression can be used to calculate centripetal acceleration for an object moving in a circle of radius with speed ?
Which of the following expressions correctly gives the centripetal acceleration of an object moving in a circle of radius with speed ?
In the context of a satellite moving in a stable circular orbit around a planet, what provides the centripetal force that keeps the satellite in its orbit?