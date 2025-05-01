The 10 mg bead in FIGURE CP8.69 is free to slide on a frictionless wire loop. The loop rotates about a vertical axis with angular velocity ω. If ω is less than some critical value ω꜀, the bead sits at the bottom of the spinning loop. When ω > ω꜀, the bead moves out to some angle θ. What is ω꜀ in rpm for the loop shown in the figure?